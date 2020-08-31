GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCDOT said that, if weather permits, I-385 South will be detoured during the overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday.
The detour will be just south of Roper Mountain Road to Woodruff Road and will take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Workers will perform final surface grinding across the entirety of the I-385 over the I-85 bridge approach slab after a low spot was fixed last wee.
Drivers will be detoured to Exit 35 and to follow signs back to I-385 South.
