Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Happening this weekend, a temporary road closure will effect northbound traffic on I-85 for people seeking access to Woodruff Road or I-385.
The detours will start on Saturday July 13 at 7 p.m. and run through Sunday July 14 at 3 p.m.
The I-85 Woodruff Road, I-385 exit from the northbound side will be closed to allow for construction of new lanes.
Traffic will be detoured to Exit 56 (Highway 14) and then have to backtrack to exit 51 A-C in the southbound I-85 lanes.
In addition, traffic on Woodruff Road looking for I-85 southbound access will be detoured to Roper Mountain Road, then onto I-385 southbound, and then exit 36A to I-85.
Traffic seeking I-85 northbound access from Woodruff Road will be detoured to I-385 north, then exit 36A to I-85.
