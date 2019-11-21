Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greenville Police Department want you to be aware they are taking steps to ease congestion in busy areas like Woodruff Road and they're offering up some tips to avoid becoming victims while shopping.
Starting Black Friday weekend, officers with the Greenville Police say they will be monitoring key intersections for traffic concerns and increasing their presence in popular retail areas.
Police are posting signs along Woodruff Road, Verdae Boulevard and Roper Mountain Road advising drivers to use the parallel parkway to access areas like Target, Academy Sports and Magnolia Park shopping centers.
Police are also reminding drivers not to block intersections, don't drive aggressively or distracted and to drive at a safe speed.
While shopping, police say it's important to let someone know when you intend on being home, shop with family or friends if possible, park in well lit areas and avoid walking to your car alone.
