CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out Friday for NFL personnel including his expected pro coach in Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer.

NFL Draft Early Entrants Football

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans, in this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, file photo. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was among 98 juniors granted eligibility by the NFL into the draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson were among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees and deciding not to play more in college. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

Meyer, Jacksonville offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were at Clemson's indoor practice facility to watch their future quarterback.

Lawrence is the likely No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft with the Jaguars holding that pick.

Lawrence worked out for about 40 minutes, throwing passes with his powerful arm. Lawrence moved up his session after learning he'd need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.

He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.