GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A real estate agency has a proposal to revamp an area of Greenville County off Pelham Road.
SVN BlackStream has plans to bring a mix of restaurants, entertainment and retail to the spot where the old movie theater used to be located on Beacon Drive near Pelham Road.
Daniel Holloway, a senior advisor for the company, said the goal is to create "a true destination of experiential retail" for the community and a spot for travelers coming through the GSP Airport.
The project is still in the conceptual stage, but renderings of the future development include an outdoor stage for events, a beer garden, a playground, a dog park and retail space.
Holloway says they'd like to target brands from outside markets.
A timeline for the project depends on interest from possible tenants and approval through the county.
