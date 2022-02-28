GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gas prices keep hiking and getting closer and closer to the four dollar per gallon mark.
GasBuddy's survey of 452 stations in Greenville show the average price of gas rose 20.9 cents per gallon within the last week, averaging at $3.45 per gallon.
The national average price of gas has risen to 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59 per gallon Monday.
Here are the neighboring areas and their current gas prices, according to GasBuddy:
- Spartanburg is at $3.45, which is up 18.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.26 per gallon.
- Charlotte is sitting at $3.57 per gallon, which is up 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.43 per gallon.
- Asheville is up to 3.50 per gallon, which is up 12.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.38 per gallon.
The price of gas increase comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues.
“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sparked high level concern that oil production could eventually be stifled, or even sanctioned, from the world's second largest oil producer, leading to less supply as demand grows," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a news release. In addition to the unstable situation with the Russian invasion, we're also entering the time of year that seasonality pushes gasoline prices up by anywhere from 25 to 75 cents by Memorial Day. It's simply looking like a perfect storm for motorists at the pump, with little to no relief anytime soon."
