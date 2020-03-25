GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Want to protect yourself from the coronavirus?
One expert says you better start running.
"Now more than ever people should be exercising," said Dr. David Neiman, who is a professor at Appalachian State University. “The effects of physical activity on the immune system are so important.”
Neiman studies how exercise impacts the immune system. He said 30 or 60 minutes of moderate or vigorous activity can actually release extra immune cells.
"It will get out into the blood, circulate through the body at a higher rate than normal and actually approve your ability to detect viruses and then destroy them," Neiman said.
He said running in particular is one of the best exercises to fight off respiratory infections, like the coronavirus.
His studies found they take fewer sick days for respiratory infections.
“It’s cut almost in half," Neiman said.
And, if you can, try to run outside.
“It is better to get outside where the air is better," he said.
