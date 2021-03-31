Expert weigh in on Pfizer's vaccine for 12+
GREENVILLE, SC (Fox Carolina) - Pfizer announced that people 12 and up will soon be eligible for their vaccine.
Some parents are now asking if it will be safe for their child.
First-time expecting mother Leah Siudak received the first dose of the vaccine while almost six months pregnant. She says she trusts the experts.
"There's a lot of research. The research that's been behind this vaccine has been out for over 10 years. So, the uneasiness about it is—I think everybody fears the things that they don't know, but when you ask every doctor and pharmacist, surgeons; all these guys are like, 'get the vaccine,'" said Siudak.
Siudak hopes to pass the antibodies on to her daughter.
"I think everyone should get it. As long as you're not allergic to any of the components in it, I think, the more the merrier," Siudak said.
According to information from Pfizer's website, the Pfizer-BionTech Phase 3 clinical trial began in late July 2020. They recruited patients aged 12 and older. Over 2,000 of those patients were between 12 to 15. The company says the vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. This means of the 18 confirmed COVID-19 infections observed in the group, no one who received the vaccine were infected.
Clemson Biostatistian Lior Rennert wants parents to know that the risk of catching COVID-19 is greater than potential risks from the vaccine. And he says children can still spread the virus to the more fragile.
Alexander Fields, 80, says he's grateful he beat the virus.
"I contracted it on January the first. And I was pretty sick for three weeks," Fields said.
Rennert says the vaccine cannot give you the virus as it contains a harmless protein unique to COVID. Your body recognizes it as a foreign substance and generates antibodies. So, it's safe.
"So far, it seems like everything is working out well. I know they're concerned about the younger people and what affect it will have on them," Fields said.
"I'm getting it to protect my family. Not to protect me," said Siudak.
As far as side effects, Pfizer says they're generally consistent with those seen in adults. Check out the vaccine website to see a full list.
Pfizer's CEO says they hope to clear the vaccine before school starts back this fall. And FDA says it may take about a month to review it.
Pfizer also says they will be initiating new trials in special populations such as children under 12 and pregnant women.
