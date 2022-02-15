GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Did you know February is National Pet Dental Health Month? FOX Carolina's Margaret-Ann Carter has some tips to make sure your fur babies' mouths are clean and healthy.
Similar to humans, a buildup in plaque and tartar can lead to oral disease in animals, experts say.
Experts say smaller dog breeds and pure bred cats are more susceptible to oral disease.
Valorie Rooke, Pet Supermarket's store manager, expressed the importance of brushing your pet's teeth regardless of how difficult it may be.
Rooke also mentioned other methods of cleaning like foam gel and chews and toys that help aid in dental care.
Vets say poor dental health can contribute to a number of other issues.
