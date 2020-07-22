GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- This year, back-to-school time doesn't actually mean going back to school for the thousands of students in Greenville County who have opted to do the fall semester virtually from home.
That has many parents wondering how to set up a classroom space at home. Two local experts say it's easier, and cheaper, than you'd think.
Tutor Greenville co-owners Barbara McNamara and Heather Scott specialize in academic coaching.
Scott said you don't need to clear out an entire room for your student, unless you want to.
“It is very easily adaptable to a dining room table, a kitchen table, a bar," Scott said. "Just where you pick it, stay consistent.”
Consistency is key with your child's schedule, too, McNamara said.
“Getting up at the same time, eating breakfast, brushing your teeth, getting dressed and then whatever time school begins then you know what time you need to be sitting down ready to roll," she said.
When looking for school supplies, both coaches say to pick up a plastic storage bin for each of your students.
At the end of the day, have them put all their supplies in the bins so they are easily accessible the next day and they don't take up space in your home.
“It’s easy to locate and not everyone’s books are on top of each other," McNamara said.
Scott also suggested creating a family calendar with each student's activities color coded on it. She said this will help parents and students keep from getting overwhelmed.
“By having a visible calendar, you can say, ‘OK. Today I need to accomplish A, B and C,'” Scott said.
When any obstacles or questions come up, both women said to reach out to the teacher immediately. Even better, Scott said, is having your child do it.
“Working toward independence is really a big piece of this that’s going to make a parent’s life a little easier, but it also empowers the student to be their own advocate and that is the piece of this that is different than the traditional classroom setting," she said.
The coaches also said parents need to remember virtual learning or eLearning are not the same as home schooling, meaning the parents don't have to do everything.
“I think that’s where a lot of parents are getting overwhelmed is how do I do it all?" Scott said. “We’re wanting you just to facilitate the environment and follow through and then communicate with the teacher.”
The women said if you are going to buy something specifically for your virtual learning student, invest in noise cancelling headphones with a built in microphone. This will help your child stay focused on their screen and help them communicate with the teacher, McNamara said.
