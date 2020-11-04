Anxious Americans woke up to an election aftermath that has yet to deliver any clear answer.
Neither President Donald Trump nor his Democratic rival Joe Biden cleared the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, and the margins are tight in five battleground states.
Races in Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still too early to call.
The Associated Press called Wisconsin, which also had been in play earlier Wednesday, for Biden.
Trump's campaign has requested a recount.
The Trump campaign says it has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demanding better access to locations where ballots are being processed and counted.
ELECTION RESULTS: Election results 2020: Trump, Biden race to 270 electoral votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.