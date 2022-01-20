SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner says that since the beginning of 2019, the county has seen an "explosion of drug overdose deaths".
With overdose deaths in the Upstate on the rise, one place in Spartanburg is starting a new program to help those struggling with addiction.
The Forrester Center for Behavioral Health says that in the first month and a half of the program, around 20 people are already working with peer coaches.
"Your life is worth living," said Christopher Young.
That's the message Young, who's the Peer Support Team Leader for the Hospital Program, would say to anybody currently struggling with addiction.
He says he also has noticed something at the hospital recently.
"The overdoses that we were having in the ER, we were having a lot of trouble following up with the patients because they didn't have phones or they didn't have an address that we could follow up with them at and they also didn't have transportation," explained Young.
So that's when The Forrester Center decided it was time to begin an outreach program.
"We want to engage them obviously prior to that happening," said Senior Program Coordinator for Recovery Services Audrey Colin.
The program takes people referred by the ER, the justice system, family, friends, and more and matches them up with a peer coach like Kyle Grubbs.
"Have somebody coming in and saying 'Hey yeah I know what you're going through, I went through the same thing' and I just try to be a beacon of light for that person," said Grubbs.
One of eight, soon to be nine, coaches, Grubbs is an overdose survivor himself and has been in recovery for five years.
"I couldn't live with it, I couldn't live without it, and it couldn't kill me. Then that's whenever I decided to take all of those little seeds that had been planted with me over the years and put them to use. And that's what I try to do here is plant seeds," he said.
So what exactly does the program do?
Anything really, from daily phone calls checking in, to bringing a person groceries, finding them a new place to stay, or getting them into treatment if they want.
Because the road to recovery, as Young and Colin are also experiencing, can be a long one.
"It's a lifelong treatment to some degree," said Colin.
Another part of the program is to increase the efforts to provide support and treatment for people who live in the more rural parts of the county.
Anyone who is struggling with addiction or has a loved one who is struggling and is interested in the program, can reach out directly to The Forrester Center.
