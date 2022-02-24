Ukraine Tensions

People rest in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

 Emilio Morenatti

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early Friday as Russian forces pressed on with their assault. Associated Press reporters heard several blasts in different parts of the city.

