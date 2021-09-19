BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office located an explosive device during the execution of a search warrant at a storage unit, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad, the FBI, and ATF were notified when the device was found.
APD's bomb squad detonated the device at Vulcan Quarry early Sunday morning, according to BCSO.
Deputies say there is no public safety concern.
