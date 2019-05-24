ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – School officials at TC Roberson said administrators and law enforcement are investigating a vague note found on campus.
Authorities said the note does not seem to be a credible threat.
Out of an abundance of caution, some additional school resource officers were on campus Friday as a precaution.
All planned activities and classes took place as normal.
“The seniors did their Roberson district senior walk in their old elementary schools. And, earlier this morning the school gave an exciting send off to the girls’ soccer team who are headed to play for a state title,” said Stacia Harris with Buncombe County Schools.
MORE NEWS - Officers in Asheville investigating after 3 people shot in 2 different overnight shootings
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.