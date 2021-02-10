Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will be holding a press conference today related to a new street drug in our area.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office, Greenville Police, and the Greenville County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit want to draw the community's attention to an "extremely dangerous street drug" they say is circulating in our communities.
The press conference will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
FOX Carolina will be there and we'll update with the latest information following the announcement.
