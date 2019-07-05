(FOX Carolina) – The FDA said Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc is voluntarily recalling the over-the-counter eye drops and ointments sold at Walgreens because they may not be sterile.
The recalled products are listed below:
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Walgreens item #: 801483 NDC #: 0363-0185-13 Package Size: 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.
- Lubricant Eye Drops Moisturizing Twin Pack Walgreens item #: 801477 NDC #: 0363-0185-49 Package Size: 2 x 15 mL. Lot Number 19095, Expiration Date: 04/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/14/19.
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Ointment Walgreens item #: 801482 NDC #: 0363-7500-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TCI, Expiration Date: 03/21, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/08/19.
- Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops Walgreens item #: 801402 NDC #: 0363-0193-13 Package Size: 15 mL. (Two Lot Numbers) (1) Lot Number 19105, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19 and (2) Lot Number 19050, Expiration Date: 02/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/23/19.
- Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing Walgreens item #: 801486 NDC #: 0363-0191-50 Package Size: 3.5 gram. Lot Number TBD, Expiration Date: 04/22, Manufacturer Ship Date: 05/24/19.
No other lots or producers were recalled.
Altaire Pharmaceuticals said use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.
No reports of illness have been received at this time.
Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, or e-mailing otcdruggist@aol.com.
Read the full news release here.
MORE NEWS - Fireworks shot from pontoon boat explode, setting boat on fire and seriously burning 2 people in Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.