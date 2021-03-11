FRANKLIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - The FAA confirmed they are investigating after a multi-engine Cessna 421 crashed at the Macon County Airport on Thursday.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the departure end of Runway 7.
The Franklin Fire Rescue Squad says that it responded to the incident and was assisted by Burningtown Fire, Cowee Fire, Squad 4, Macon County EMS and the Macon County Sheriff's Department along with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Four people were aboard the aircraft. Firefighters said everyone made it off the plane safely, however the plane did catch fire and multiple fire departments responded to put out the blaze.
Bobby Coggins of Macon Media shared video of the plane on fire. He said the plane was a total loss.
The FAA said it's investigation is ongoing, and that the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.
