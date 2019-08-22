MOUNT MITCHELL, NC (FOX Carolina) – Yancey County Emergency Management Director Jeff Howell said "minor injuries" were reported after a small plane crashed Thursday afternoon.
Howell said the plane was located around 2:30 p.m.
The plane went down on a ridge near Mount Mitchell State Park.
The FAA said the plane is a Cirrus SR22 aircraft.
Air traffic controllers lost contact with the flight shortly before 1 p.m. about two miles away from Mountain Air Airport near Burnsville.
The FAA said the pilot reported weather-related problems just before communication was lost.
The plane took off from Donaldson Center Airport in Greenville, SC, the FAA said. It was headed to Medina Municipal Airport in Ohio.
Two people were reportedly on board.
