ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Adminsitration says a small aircraft went off of a runway at Asheville Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, and airport officials say the airfield was shut down briefly because of the incident.
The FAA says a single-engine Cirrus SR22 veered off of Runway 17 while landing at AVL around 3:30 p.m. The agency will be investigating this along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA did not identify the pilot nor list the pilot's medical condition.
Airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey confirmed the airfield was shut down to allow crews time to remove the plane. She said operations went back to normal just after 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.