ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Aviation Adminsitration says a small aircraft went off of a runway at Asheville Regional Airport Sunday afternoon, and airport officials say the airfield was shut down briefly because of the incident.

The FAA says a single-engine Cirrus SR22 veered off of Runway 17 while landing at AVL around 3:30 p.m. The agency will be investigating this along with the National Transportation Safety Board. The FAA did not identify the pilot nor list the pilot's medical condition.

Airport spokesperson Tina Kinsey confirmed the airfield was shut down to allow crews time to remove the plane. She said operations went back to normal just after 4 p.m.

