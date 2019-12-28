BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews are investigating after a small plane crashed Saturday evening near Asheville Regional Airport as it was taking off.
According to Buncombe County Emergency Services, the plane went down on the 3100 block of Fanning Bridge Center, noting five personnel were inside at the time.
We're told all four are being checked out by a medical team as of writing, but so far no serious injuries reported.
The FAA later told FOX Carolina the plane that crashed was a Piper PA-32, and it went down about one quarter mile east of the airport. We're told it was taking off from Runway 17 around 5 p.m. The FAA will investigate while the NTSB will determine probable cause of the crash should it fit their criteria.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
