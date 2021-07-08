GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, Greenville County Schools announced students will no longer be required to wear masks on school buses.
According the GCS, the school district was informed by the South Carolina Department of Education who said that state-owned school buses are now included in the the state's mask prohibition (Proviso 1.108).
Previously, the school district said the SCDE enforced the CDC's order requiring the use of face coverings on public transportation, including school buses. However, officials have determined that the state proviso removes the requirement to enforce that order.
The school district said wearing masks is no longer required but is recommended. Individuals can go without a mask if they choose to do so.
MORE NEWS: Sheriff's office receives K9 trailer, vests donation in memory of K9 deputy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.