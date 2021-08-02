ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville City Schools officials announces that they will require students and staff to wear face coverings inside school buildings this year.
Officials say that the decision came after many meetings with school leaders, district leaders and Buncombe County Health and Human Services. Following these meetings, the Asheville City Board of Education made the decision.
These new guidelines will align with the updated StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit released by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Under the new guidelines, all Pre-K through 12th graders will be required to wear face coverings while inside during the school day, according to officials. They add that face coverings are required regardless of a student's vaccination status. All students will also be required to wear face coverings on school buses.
All staff will also be required to wear face coverings while inside during the school day regardless of their vaccination status, according to officials.
Students and staff will not be required to wear face coverings while they are outside for recess, PE or class. Student-athletes will be required to wear face coverings when they are not actively engaged in physical activity, according to officials.
The district updated their questions and answers page to reflect these new changes, according to officials.
