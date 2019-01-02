Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Facebook has apologized to evangelist Franklin Graham, son of the late Reverend Billy Graham, for banning him in December over a post he made in 2016.
Graham says the post focused on the now-repealed North Carolina House Bill 2 which required transgender people to use restrooms that matched their birth certificates.
Reverend Graham was banned for 24 hours in late December for violating "community standards on hate speech" and Facebook deleted his post from 2016.
Reverend Graham shared his post that was deleted asking if anyone could identify the hate speech in it. It read:
April 9, 2016--- “Bruce Springsteen, a long-time gay rights activist, has cancelled his North Carolina concert. He says the NC law #HB2 to prevent men from being able to use women's restrooms and locker rooms is going "backwards instead of forwards." Well, to be honest, we need to go back! Back to God. Back to respecting and honoring His commands. Back to common sense. Mr. Springsteen, a nation embracing sin and bowing at the feet of godless secularism and political correctness is not progress. I’m thankful North Carolina has a governor, Pat McCrory, and a lieutenant governor, Dan Forest, and legislators who put the safety of our women and children first! HB2 protects the safety and privacy of women and children and preserves the human rights of millions of faith-based citizens of this state.”
Facebook has since apologized to the Reverend Graham admitting that his post did not go against community standards, restored the post, and removed blocks that were on his account.
Reverend Graham thanked Facebook for the apology and the corrective action they took.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.