Dozens of people showed up at the Rock Hill Police Department where protests last well into the night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two nights of protests outside a South Carolina police station have followed the arrest of two men seen on a Facebook video being wrestled and punched by Rock Hill officers.

The protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers in riot gear Wednesday. There were no arrests or injuries. The protesters came back Thursday and 11 people were arrested for minor offenses.

Police say that on Wednesday the men resisted as one was arrested on drug charges and his brother bumped the officers.

A local NAACP leader asked for calm and time for investigators to unravel what happened because the Facebook video didn't show everything that happened in the chaotic scene.

MORE NEWS: Police, deputies investigate 2 Thursday night shootings in Cherokee Co.

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (AP). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

avtx1300c
avtx1300c

Don't break the law, and you won't get arrested. Don't resist and you won't get beat up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.