COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two nights of protests outside a South Carolina police station have followed the arrest of two men seen on a Facebook video being wrestled and punched by Rock Hill officers.
The protesters threw rocks and bottles at officers in riot gear Wednesday. There were no arrests or injuries. The protesters came back Thursday and 11 people were arrested for minor offenses.
Police say that on Wednesday the men resisted as one was arrested on drug charges and his brother bumped the officers.
A local NAACP leader asked for calm and time for investigators to unravel what happened because the Facebook video didn't show everything that happened in the chaotic scene.
Don't break the law, and you won't get arrested. Don't resist and you won't get beat up.
