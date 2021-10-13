Facebook has expanded its online harassment policies to do more to stop degrading attacks on public figures as well as abuse directed at journalists and human rights activists around the world. The new rules for Facebook and Instagram also include a ban on coordinated abuse, when a group of different users gang up to harass another person. The changes come amid mounting criticism of the company's handling of hate speech, misinformation and other kinds of harmful content. Earlier this month, a former Facebook data scientist told Congress that the platform has failed in its responsibility to protect users.
