So I Raped You

FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United States. Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack on Keeler at Gettysburg University, nearly eight years after the she went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, "So I raped you."(AP Photo, File)

 Chris Carlson

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College after a years-long campaign by the woman who said she was raped. Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, California, but have not yet located him. The affidavit filed Tuesday accuses Cleary of stalking 18-year-old Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her. Keeler says she contacted police again last year after seeing online messages from Cleary's Facebook account that said: “So I raped you.” Police say they have linked the account to him.

