PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania have filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack at Gettysburg College after a years-long campaign by the woman who said she was raped. Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, California, but have not yet located him. The affidavit filed Tuesday accuses Cleary of stalking 18-year-old Shannon Keeler at a party in December 2013, following her home to her dorm and then sexually assaulting her. Keeler says she contacted police again last year after seeing online messages from Cleary's Facebook account that said: “So I raped you.” Police say they have linked the account to him.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
