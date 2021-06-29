COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's highest court has suspended the law license of an attorney for six months for Facebook posts the justices said used foul language and could incite racial conflict.
The state Supreme Court also ordered lawyer David Paul Traywick to take a diversity class and have an anger management assessment with a licensed therapist before he gets his license back.
The Supreme Court opinion says the Office of Disciplinary Counsel received complaints from 46 different people about Traywick's Facebook posts, which identified himself as an attorney and referenced his law firm.
