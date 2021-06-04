Facebook has announced that former President Donald Trump’s accounts will be suspended for two years. The move freezes Trump's presence on the social network until early 2023 following a finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. At the end of the suspension, the company will assess whether Trump’s “risk to public safety” has subsided. Facebook also said it would end a contentious policy that automatically exempted politicians from rules banning hate speech and abuse, and it will stiffen penalties for public figures during times of civil unrest and violence.
