FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington. Facebook plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that exempted politicians from certain moderation rules on its site, according to several news reports. The company's rationale for that policy held that the speech of political leaders is inherently newsworthy and in the public interest even if it is offensive, bullying or otherwise controversial. The social media giant is currently mulling over what to do with the account of former President Donald Trump, which it “indefinitely” suspended Jan. 6, leaving it in Facebook limbo with its owners unable to post. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Facebook has announced that former President Donald Trump’s accounts will be suspended for two years. The move freezes Trump's presence on the social network until early 2023 following a finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. At the end of the suspension, the company will assess whether Trump’s “risk to public safety” has subsided. Facebook also said it would end a contentious policy that automatically exempted politicians from rules banning hate speech and abuse, and it will stiffen penalties for public figures during times of civil unrest and violence.

