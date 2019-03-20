COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) — South Carolina faith leaders gathered Wednesday in the State House Rotunda to voice their support for medical marijuana legislation.
The group of pastors and clergy members drafted and signed a formal statement that they said will also be delivered to state lawmakers Wednesday.
The statement strongly urges the state’s lawmakers to adopt a well-regulated medical cannabis program this year.
The document reads in part that the supporting clergy members "cannot remain silent while members of our community struggling with debilitating medical conditions are deprived of an effective treatment option."
They are calling for sensible medical cannabis legislation and said they support the Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by Sen. Tom Davis in the Senate and Rep. Peter McCoy in the House.
