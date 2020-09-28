GREENVILLE SC (FOX Carolina)- Bank of America's Fall for Greenville festival announced Monday plans for a Virtual Experience of the annual event in a news release.
The festival is celebrating its 39th year in 2020 and will run from October 9-11, although the street festival portion of the event will not be happening this year. The virtual events will include a headlining musical act that features country music singer-songwriter Nikki Lane, cooking demonstrations from US Foods, a Michelob Ultra Virtual Beer Garden and much more. The full lineup of events includes:
- Friday, October 9 : Chef Bevins with US Foods Culinary Demonstration - 6 p.m. ▪ My Girl My Whiskey & Me - 7 p.m. ▪ Nikki Lane - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10: ▪ Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream ”How to Make Fudge” Demonstration – Noon ▪ KW Beverage Virtual Happy Hour featuring Brewery 85, Catawba Brewing, Bold Rock Cidery, New Belgium Brewing, Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed and Palmetto Brewing – 4 p.m. ▪ Chef Martin with US Foods BBQ Demonstration– 5 p.m. ▪ Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues - 6 p.m. ▪ Q&A with Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues – 7:30 p.m
- Sunday, October 11: In the Kitchen with Chef Freidank from Table 301 Catering & Kitchen – 11 a.m. ▪ Greenville Jazz Collective - Noon ▪ Chef Leamons with US Foods, “Fall for Favorites” Culinary Demonstration – 4 p.m. ▪ Sharon Jones Tribute Band - 5 p.m.
Fall For Greenville's Board Chair Megan Finnern said in the news release that even though this year's festival may look different, the festival's mission to spotlight the restaurants, business and non-profits throughout Greenville remains the same.
"We are thrilled to have found new, engaging and creative ways to deliver an experience that is in line with what our community looks forward to every year."
One of the festival's new initiatives this year will be "A Taste of Our Town Digital Discount Book" presented by Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center. The discount book lists 35 local restaurants and over 40 discounts that will have a value of over $350.
Those who use their digital discount book at more than half of the participating restaurants will be entered into a 2021 festival weekend grand prize giveaway. The winner will receive two festival T-shirts and $100 in Taste Tickets, parking vouchers and one night’s stay at the AC Hotel Greenville for the 2021 festival.
Viewers can live stream the Virtual Experience events on the Bank of America Fall for Greenville Facebook page (@fallforgreenville) and the City of Greenville's Events and Cultural Affairs Instagram page (@gvilleevents). Festival t-shirts will also be available for purchase online through October 15. For a full rundown of the Virtual Experience, visit fallforgreenville.net.
(0) comments
