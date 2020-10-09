GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- One of the city's biggest festivals is back this weekend, but it's going to look different.
Fall for Greenville will host its 39th festival virtually. Organizers decided to cancel the in-person event because of the pandemic in July.
Visitors won't have to go downtown to see any of the event's free demonstrations and concerts. Everything will be live streamed on the Fall for Greenville Facebook page.
The streaming line up is:
Friday
- 6 p.m. -- US Foods Culinary Demonstration with Chef Jeremy Bevins
- 7 p.m. -- My Girl My Whiskey and Me
- 8 p.m. -- Nikki Lane
Saturday
- 12 p.m. Kilwins Chocolates, Fudge & Ice Cream Fudge Making Demonstration
- 4 p.m. -- KW Beverage Virtual Happy Hour featuring Brewery 85, Catawba Brewing, Bold Rock Cidery, New Belgium Brewing, Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed and Palmetto Brewing
- 5 p.m. US Foods BBQ Demonstration with Chef Chuck Martin
- 6 p.m. -- Mac Arnold & Plate Full O'Blues
- 7 p.m. -- Mac Arnold Q&A
Sunday
- 11 a.m. -- In the Kitchen with Chef Rodney Freidank from Table 301 Catering & Kitchen
- 12 p.m. -- Greenville Jazz Collective
- 4 p.m. -- US Foods Culinary Demonstration with Chef Jennifer Leamons
- 5 p.m. -- Sharon Jones Tribute Band
Organizers have created a digital coupon book called a Taste of Our Town for anyone looking to get a taste of Fall for Greenville. The $20 book contains deals to 35 local restaurants, which would normally be featured in person at the festival.
