GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, city event officials announced that Fall for Greenville is expected to return in October!
Greenville Events and Cultural Affairs said on Twitter that Fall for Greenville will return to Main Street in downtown Greenville on Oct. 8 through Oct. 10. There will be a kick-off concert on Oct. 7.
October is coming. See you on Main Street from October 8-10! #FallForGreenville pic.twitter.com/tJJIEMqECv— Greenville Events + Cultural Affairs (@gvilleevents) June 10, 2021
The festival's hours are the following:
- Thursday, Oct. 7, Kick-off concert 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 8, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 9, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 10, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Click here to learn more.
MORE NEWS: BMW Charity Pro-Am now underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.