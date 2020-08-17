Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville will host its fall Shredding and E-Waste event this Saturday, August 22 at the Public Works campus located at 475 Fairforest Way.
The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. until noon, will allow resident to dispose of unwanted electronics and have their sensitive documents destroyed and recycled securely.
Organizers say all paper to be shredded must be bagged or boxed and each person is limited to three large trash bags or three small boxes of paper.
The city says three shredding trucks will be on hand and it will be first-come, first-served until they are full.
City residents and businesses can also drop off the following items for free during this special event: TVs, computer monitors, keyboards, mice, wires, circuit boards, CPUs, scanners and printers. There is a limit of 10 electronic items per person.
The city says due to COVID-19 safety protocols, masks will be required, and attendees should be prepared to unload their own items.
