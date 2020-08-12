RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday approved an athletic calendar to postpone fall sports.
Volleyball and cross-country will be postponed until November and football practice will not begin until February.
Below is a look at the updated sports calendar for the 2020-21 school year in North Carolina.
