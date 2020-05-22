EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend ahead of Memorial Day, a local fallen soldier will be honored by Nascar.
Private First Class Barrett Austin was killed in the line of duty in 2013. The Pickens High Grad will be honored in a special Memorial Day tribute.
The hometown hero is remembered for his smile and love for people. His family says that his sacrifice and the sacrifice of all service men and women needs to be honored and they are humbled that Barrett is included.
The Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway will include a tribute to PFC Barrett Austin.
PFC Austin of the U.S. Army died on April 21, 2013 in Landstuhl, Germany, of injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked by an enemy improvised explosive device in Wardak Province, Afghanistan, on April 17, 2013. PFC Austin was born in Easley, South Carolina on November 10, 1992 to Curt and Yolanda Austin. He was a 2011 graduate of Pickens High School and a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley.
His family will forever miss his smile and all he meant to them.
Curt Austin, Barrett's dad, says they miss, "his personality and his smile. He was always upbeat and he was always a caring person and always put others first before himself and his mother and I miss that."
Austin says, "My wife and I wake up every morning and go to bed every night looking at a picture of him on the wall and we talk to him all the time. We tell him that we love him and we tell him how proud we are of him and that we miss him."
This Sunday at 6:00 pm, Barrett Austin will be honored in a ceremony like this one. His family says that they don't take this honor lightly, but it's not only about their son.
"We were really rather is not focus on us or our son this is really about all servicemen and women who gave this sacrifice," Austin says.
They hope that you will take a moment, pausing to think about the liberties that their sacrifice grants us all.
"Their sacrifice. I fully realize and recognize their sacrifice that the freedoms that I have are because of their sacrifices that they made," Austin says.
The tribute will air on FOX at 6:00 ET.
As part of 600 Miles of Remembrance, the names of U.S. Armed Forces members who sacrificed their lives for our country will be proudly displayed on the windshields of each of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars participating in the race.
The vehicle driven by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet) will proudly feature the name of Private First Class (PFC), Barrett L. Austin (of Easley, SC).
