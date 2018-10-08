Florence, SC (FOX Carolina) - Five days after he was killed in the line of duty, Florence Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway reached his final resting place.

A viewing and memorial service were held Monday for the fallen officer.

Carraway was a 30 year veteran of law enforcement and his friend Chief of Police Allen Heidler, described him as a "gentle giant."

The service took place at the Florence Center in Florence, S.C. at noon.

The center was filled with friends and family of Carraway. The center estimated several thousands were in attendance.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham made the trip to attend the officer's funeral.

Just attended a memorial service for Sgt. Terrence Carraway the Florence Police Officer who fell in the line of duty. The service was a tribute to the life lived by Sgt. Carraway. He was a decorated police officer, AF Reservist, coach, mentor, loving husband, father, and friend. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 8, 2018

Carraway's service featured various flower arrangements, his coffin covered by an American flag. Mournful jazz music played as hundreds walked up to pay their respects.

There were tears, there were laughs. It was obvious Sgt. Carraway was loved in his community.

For more on officer Carraway's story: