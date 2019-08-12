GENERIC - Power outage 1

(file photo | Associated Press)

ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Abbeville took to social media Monday afternoon to report a large power outage. 

According to the city, a tree fell in the North Main area - leaving several without power. 

A timeline of when power is expected to be restored will be provided at a later time. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates. 

MORE NEWS: 

Owner of South Carolina's longest operating bar dies at 96

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Clemson later this month

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.