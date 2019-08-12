ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Abbeville took to social media Monday afternoon to report a large power outage.
According to the city, a tree fell in the North Main area - leaving several without power.
A timeline of when power is expected to be restored will be provided at a later time.
