DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The family of a police officer killed in the line of duty back in 1939 has been located.
FOX Carolina reported Thursday that the Duncan Police Department was searching for descendants of Officer Charlie Smith because 80 years after he was shot by a man he arrested, Officer Smith is being inducted into the South Carolina Criminal Justice Hall of Fame.
Viewers who saw the television coverage called Charlie Smith’s granddaughter, Teresa Proctor, who lives in Simpsonville. Teresa’s mother, Ruth Coggins, is one of Charlie Smith’s five children and she lives an assisted living facility in Greer. 98 year old Ruth vividly remembers the day her dad was shot as the worst day of her life.
“I heard an ambulance and my heart stopped. That’s my dad,” she told FOX Carolina as she thought about that day.
Of her father she says, “He was the most wonderful man I ever knew in my life. He was always kind to everybody. The day he was shot he’d left his pistol laying on the dresser in the bedroom. He didn’t carry it with him.”
Of Charlie Smith’s five chilren, four are still living. Along with Ruth in Greer, FOX Carolina has been told there’s one daughter in Maryland and two daughters in the Aiken area who are all being contacted.
Only Smith’s son Charles has passed. Charles’s son in Indiana plans to attend the South Carolina Criminal Justice Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Columbia, SC on May 1st with his wife and five kids.
There’s no final count yet of how many family members will be in attendance but the number is growing as more are being located and formally invited.
