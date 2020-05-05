PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A Piedmont couple had some really bad luck this morning, but thankfully they had just enough good luck, too.
The couple was sleeping in their camper at Ivy Acres RV Park when the early morning storms knocked a tree over, sending it into the couple's camper and onto a nearby RV.
The tree missed the couple's bed by just a few inches and ripped off the back of the camper. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
RELATED: Crews remove fallen tree at Mohawk Drive, Chick Spring Road
The couple had just moved from Houston to Piedmont for work. Today was supposed to be the man's first day at work, but instead he's cleaning up the damage.
He said his employer is putting them in a hotel for now and the couple is moving their belongings into storage.
The man also said when something like this happens, you have to have a good sense of humor.
"I have a bedroom with a view now," he said.
MORE: Duke Energy's latest estimate: It could be early Wednesday morning before all Greenville Co. outages restored
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.