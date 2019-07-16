ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) They've been a symbol of quality and tradition for over 85 years, and they're making a special appearance in the Upstate later this year!
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to participate in the "Celebrate Anderson" parade on September 1.
According to a press release, the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the world renowned red beer wagon. The gentle giants' appearance at the parade is a special event made by the traveling hitches.
Horses chosen for the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch are required to be at least three years of age, stand 18 hands (6 feet) at the shoulder, weigh an average of 2,000 pounds, must be bay in color, have four white legs, and a blaze of white on the face with a black mane and tail.
A gentle temperament is also extremely important, as the horses meet millions of people each year.
