SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Chapter of POST (Protect our Stolen Treasures) and family members of two men killed in an unsolved double-homicide five years ago came together to honor them.
Five years ago today, Jeffrey Woodruff and Allen "AK Sullivan were gunned down inside a car in 2016.
The two families are still looking for justice. They, along with police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
If you have any information on this case, contact Crime Stopper.
