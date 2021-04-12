Virus Outbreak US Milestone

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, after a funeral service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles. The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus has eclipsed 400,000 in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been judged by public health experts to be a singular failure. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (FOX CAROLINA) -- FEMA is providing families with funeral funding assistance up to $35,000 if a family member passed away due to COVID-19. 

This is happening under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. FEMA is dedicated to helping to ease some of the financial stress caused by the virus off of grieving families. 

Non-citizens, U.S. citizens, or a qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 are able to apply for assistance. 

FEMA is asking for those who qualify to call 844-684-6333 to apply, which only takes 20 minutes. Once applied, FEMA will provide you with an application number. You will then be asked to provide supporting documents. You can do this by mailing, faxing, or uploading the documents to your online disasterassistance.gov account. 

To learn more about COVID-19 funeral assistance,  visit Funeral Assistance FAQ | FEMA.gov.

