WASHINGTON, DC (FOX CAROLINA) -- FEMA is providing families with funeral funding assistance up to $35,000 if a family member passed away due to COVID-19.
This is happening under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. FEMA is dedicated to helping to ease some of the financial stress caused by the virus off of grieving families.
Non-citizens, U.S. citizens, or a qualified alien who paid for funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 are able to apply for assistance.
FEMA is asking for those who qualify to call 844-684-6333 to apply, which only takes 20 minutes. Once applied, FEMA will provide you with an application number. You will then be asked to provide supporting documents. You can do this by mailing, faxing, or uploading the documents to your online disasterassistance.gov account.
To learn more about COVID-19 funeral assistance, visit Funeral Assistance FAQ | FEMA.gov.
MORE NEWS: Firefighters working to learn what started fire at vacant Greer home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.