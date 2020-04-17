SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - People living at Summit Hills Retirement Community got a special visit from their loved ones on Friday.
Due to social distancing guidelines, officials at the community worked with families to organize a drive-thru parade.
“Our members have been missing their family members like crazy. We have been thinking of all the creative ways we can get them face to face we have done a lot of FaceTime and zoom meetings with them today we invited family members to come in stay in their car. We are going to have a parade we asked them to decorate their car pit signs out we’re bringing out all our members its a great day ti get vitamin d and we have them socially distanced," said Regina Fargis Executive Director of Summit Hills.
Residents sat out in their yards or watched through windows, enjoying a visit and an outpouring of love, from a safe distance.
