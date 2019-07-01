GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) Life will never be the same for LaBrittany Hawkins.
“He was part of my every day routine. I would see him every day, I would talk to him on the phone every day," she said.
Now, she uses her phone to find pictures- special memories she shared with her brother, Cody Hawkins.
“He was a great father, he was a great brother," she said.
However, his life ended in May, when investigators say someone shot and killed him near Pearl Street. LaBrittany says she doesn't believe her brother was the target of that shooting.
“They don’t understand that we’re losing family members- you’re changing not only their lives, but our lives," she said.
She says families throughout Greenwood and the county are hurting. In July 2018, someone shot and killed Quantavious Freeman and nearly 10 days later, someone shot and killed Taddarius Robinson. Most recently, investigators found Zykevious Ramsey shot and killed.
“This year we’ve actually launched our “If you Know Something, Say Something campaign," Traci Fant said.
She's a community activist and organizer with Freedom Fighters of the Upstate South Carolina.
“This needs to be resolved. Four unsolved homicides in the past what- 16, 18 months," Fant said.
Fant is working with victims' mothers and family members who are part of the group, Mothers Commanding Cease Fire.
“We’re challenging the community to take back the community, to speak up and speak out," Fant said.
She says family members, mostly men, are conducting community walk-throughs and drive-throughs in neigborhoods. The group also wants to raise money to buy community cameras to post throughout the area.
“It’s very important that the community understands that we have to be proactive in this," Fant said.
And even though Cody Hawkins is gone, LaBrittany Hawkins hopes the violence will stop.
“I miss him everyday. I think of him everyday," she said.
The organization created a GoFundMe page. Those interested in donating to help them reach their $20,000 goal can do so here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.