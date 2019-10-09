Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - The mother of a teen who died after a traffic accident Tuesday night says he leaves behind a wife and a baby daughter.
According to Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek, 17-year-old Timothy Sondles of Poplar Springs Road in Ware Shoals, died at Prisma Health just after 7 p.m.
Cheek said Sondles was traveling on Indian Mound Road in Laurens when he crashed. Details of the accident weren't made available.
We're told he was air lifted to Prisma Health and died from injuries to his head and chest sustained in the crash.
Sondles was a 2019 graduate of Ware Shoals High School.
Superintendent Dr. Fay Sprouse with Greenwood 51 on Wednesday released this statement:
"Our district and community mourns the loss of Austin Sondles, Class of 2019. He is the grandson of Pam Wagner, who has worked here for many years as a bus driver and teacher's assistant. Please lift this family up as they deal with this tragic loss!"
