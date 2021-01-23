GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday afternoon, family and friends gathered at a neighborhood bar and grill in Greenville to remember 21-year-old Kwantaveus Arnett, who was killed earlier in January after being involved in a wreck with a Greenville City Garbage Truck.
The crash happened on Jan. 8 at the intersection of Mauldin Road and Fairforest Way.
Dozens of family and friends of Arnett gathered at Duggie Bar and Grill Saturday afternoon to remember Kwan.
Friends and family say he was always there for other people, as they continue to mourn the loss of him.
Everyone in attendance encouraged to wear purple and gold, for Arnett's favorite team the Los Angeles Lakers.
"My nephew was a person who would help everybody, he would do anything he could for you. Without regret, without asking, without money, everything," said Kwan's Uncle Chico Poole.
Arnett was killed on Jan. 8 when he was involved in a crash with a Greenville City Trash Truck.
Troopers say the trash truck was turning left on Fairforest Way while Arnett was driving down Mauldin Road.
They say Arnett's car was hit by the trash truck.
The Greenville County Coroner determined the cause of death for Arnett was multiple blunt force injuries.
"We going to be lost without him basically," said Kwan's Aunt Sandrenna Arnett.
"He took care of everyone from me to his grandma to his aunt, cousins, everybody, everybody. He made sure everybody was good," added Kwan's Mother Sundra Arnett.
"A true man of the house, true man of the house is what I like to call him," said Sandrenna.
We did reach out to SCHP on Saturday to see if there have been any updates in the investigation of the crash, but have not heard back as of Saturday night.
