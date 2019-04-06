GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate family needs your help finding a teen they say went missing Thursday.
Family members tell FOX Carolina that 16-year-old Anthony Austin went missing on April 4 around lunchtime. They say he was last seen near Greer High School. They say he does not have his cell phone on him, and did not have any of his usual belongings with him.
Anyone who knows where he is should call (864) 483-4079.
