GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The family of Tyler O'Neil is asking for help after he went missing Thursday.
An Instagram post from his junior varsity football team says Tyler was last seen at the game last night.
The 15-year-old's mom, Michelle Shuler, said she hasn't heard from her son since yesterday.
A missing persons report has been filed for the Woodmont teen with the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office.
