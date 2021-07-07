GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC - (FOX Carolina) - The family of Earl Hunter is requesting law enforcement to release body camera footage to them from an incident that left their loved one dead.
The Greenville County Sheriff’s office told FOX Carolina the suspect was armed and hiding when officers went to serve a warrant.
We spoke with Hunter’s mother about how she remembers it happening June 23.
“[They] Went straight into the kitchen… the only thing I heard was take your hands out of your pocket, and immediately I heard shots go off,” said Thelma Hunter
The family does not fully believe Earl posed a threat to the officers which would have caused them to fear for their lives.
“If they didn’t, I think they could have handled it another way or better than they handled it,” said Christopher Hunter, Earl’s brother.
I asked Christopher if he felt this all could have been handled a better way.
“When they came to this residence I think they should have cleared my mother the girlfriend, her daughter and the infant out of the house,” he said.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis told us officers we serving a warrant for attempted murder and armed robbery against Earl.
I asked his family about that.
Jarvis asked: “Some people may say he was a very dangerous guy, what do you say to that?
Response: “Well, he wasn’t a very dangerous guy, he was good person. It’s just that I think he felt that he was alone in the world and he feared for his life,” Christopher said.
They feel body camera footage will give them a better understanding of what happened.
As long as we can see that body cam and have some closure on what happened with my brother’s last seconds of his life.”
(1) comment
He didin so nuffin.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.